Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > MGNREGA living monument of PM Modis betrayal of rural India says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

MGNREGA 'living monument' of PM Modi's betrayal of rural India, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Updated on: 23 August,2024 11:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kharge recalled that in 2005, on this day, the then Congress-led UPA government enacted the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ensure 'Right to Work' to crores of people in rural India

MGNREGA 'living monument' of PM Modi's betrayal of rural India, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
MGNREGA 'living monument' of PM Modi's betrayal of rural India, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
x
00:00

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Centre over its handling of the MGNREGA, alleging that the present state of the scheme is "a living monument of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "betrayal" of rural India.


Kharge recalled that in 2005, on this day, the then Congress-led UPA government enacted the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ensure 'Right to Work' to crores of people in rural India.



The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, or MGNREGA, was introduced in 2005 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime to ensure the 'right to work' for people in rural areas. It ensured 100-day wage employment in a financial year for at least one member of every household, with adult members willing to do unskilled manual work.


In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at present, there are 13.3 crore active workers who depend on the MGNREGA, despite low wages, abysmal work-days, and facing deletion of job cards.

In the guise of using technology and Aadhaar, the Modi government has deleted over seven crore workers' job cards, cutting these households off from MGNREGA work, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed.

This year's Budget allocation for the MGNREGA is just 1.78 per cent of the total budgetary allocation, which marks a 10-year low in the scheme's funding, he said.

The lower allocation by the Modi government contributes to artificially suppressing the demand for work under the scheme, he argued.

The Economic Survey has already laid the groundwork to justify the low allocation by claiming that the MGNREGA demand does not necessarily correlate with rural distress, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

A recent parliamentary standing committee report has said that the daily wages paid under the MGNREGA are inadequate, he said.

For instance, since 2014, the daily wage rate for Uttar Pradesh has increased just 4 per cent per year, when inflation has been much higher than that, he pointed out.

"Today a labourer earns on an average a mere Rs 213 per day. The Congress is committed to provide Rs 400 per day as National Minimum Wage," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Even though rural inflation is higher than urban inflation for 13 straight months, the Modi government's "rank apathy" towards rural poor continues, the Congress chief said.

"The present state of MGNREGA is a living monument of PM Modi's betrayal of rural India!" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mallikarjun Kharge PM Modi narendra modi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK