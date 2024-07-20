His attack comes after Prime Minister Modi emphasised last week that the creation of eight crore new jobs in the last three to four years has “silenced” those spreading fake narratives about unemployment

Mallikarjun Kharge

Listen to this article Kharge slams PM Modi: Stop lying about 8 crore jobs x 00:00

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over his remark that eight crore new jobs have been created, and accused him of “rubbing salt into the wounds” of the youth by “telling one lie after another”.

His attack comes after Prime Minister Modi emphasised last week that the creation of eight crore new jobs in the last three to four years has “silenced” those spreading fake narratives about unemployment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting a recent report of the Reserve Bank of India on employment, the prime minister had asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government prioritised stability and growth, and added that small and big investors welcomed the NDA’s third term with enthusiasm.

In a post on ‘X’, Kharge said, “Narendra Modi ji, By telling one lie after another on jobs, you are rubbing salt into the wounds of the youth!”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever