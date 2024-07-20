Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Kharge slams PM Modi Stop lying about 8 crore jobs

Kharge slams PM Modi: Stop lying about 8 crore jobs

Updated on: 20 July,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

His attack comes after Prime Minister Modi emphasised last week that the creation of eight crore new jobs in the last three to four years has “silenced” those spreading fake narratives about unemployment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over his remark that eight crore new jobs have been created, and accused him of “rubbing salt into the wounds” of the youth by “telling one lie after another”.


His attack comes after Prime Minister Modi emphasised last week that the creation of eight crore new jobs in the last three to four years has “silenced” those spreading fake narratives about unemployment.


Quoting a recent report of the Reserve Bank of India on employment, the prime minister had asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government prioritised stability and growth, and added that small and big investors welcomed the NDA’s third term with enthusiasm.


In a post on ‘X’, Kharge said, “Narendra Modi ji, By telling one lie after another on jobs, you are rubbing salt into the wounds of the youth!”

