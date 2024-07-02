Dhankar said that Jairam Ramesh kept interrupting him and when again as Jairam Ramesh stood up to respond to the remarks

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/PTI

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge cannot every time "rundown the chair" and said that there has been disregard for the chair from his part, reported news agency ANI.

As Congress MP Pramod Tiwari was speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address, an argument broke out between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

Dhankar said that Jairam Ramesh kept interrupting him and when again as Jairam Ramesh stood up to respond to the remarks, Dhankar referred to him as intelligent and talented and mockingly asked to take the position of Kharge that would suit him the best, reported ANI.

"Jairam Ramesh, you're intelligent, so gifted, so talented, you should immediately come and take the seat in place of Kharge because by and large you're doing his job," Dhankar said, reported ANI.

Responding to this, Kharge said, "Listen, don't bring this varna system, tilled in your mind that varna system is there. That's why you're calling Ramesh very intelligent, very wise and I'm dull so that he could replace me," reported ANI.

Dhankar responded saying that Kharge did not understand his words and they were twisted.

When Kharge said that he was given the position by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and that power vests only in her not with Dhankar or with Jairam Ramesh, Dhankar responded by saying that Kharge disrespected the chair.

"You cannot every time run down the chair. You cannot every time disrespect the chair. You stand suddenly and speak whatever you want without understanding what I am saying. Never in the history of this country and Parliamentary democracy and Rajya Sabha proceedings, there has been such disregard for the chair, as from you," Dhankar said addressing Kharge, reported ANI.

"Time for you to reflect. Your dignity has been attacked multiple times. I have always tried to protect your dignity," he added, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)