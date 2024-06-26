He also said that PM Modi talks of consensus and cooperation but does just the opposite.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Listen to this article Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi for remarks on Emergency x 00:00

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his comments on the Emergency, and accused him of enforcing an “undeclared emergency” in the last 10 years.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the prime minister is raking up the past only to hide his failures. He also said that PM Modi talks of consensus and cooperation but does just the opposite.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Narendra Modi ji, the country is looking forward to the future but you keep scratching the past to hide your failures. In the last 10 years, you made 140 crore Indians realise what ‘undeclared emergency’ is, which caused a deep trauma to democracy and the Constitution,” Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever