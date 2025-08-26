Joseph said the Congress viewed the allegations against Mamkootathil as serious.

Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, was suspended from the primary membership of the party on Monday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph said.

The KPCC chief, however, rejected the demand for Mamkootathil’s resignation as MLA. During the brief press conference convened at his house in Iritty here, the veteran leader didn’t specify the duration of the suspension period. Joseph said the Congress viewed the allegations against Mamkootathil as serious.

“The party has not received any complaint in this regard so far. There has also been no legal complaint. No case has been registered anywhere,” Joseph added. The action comes amid Malayalam actress Rini Ann George’s accusation of misbehaviour by the “young leader.”

