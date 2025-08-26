Breaking News
Congress suspends Kerala MLA over sexual misconduct allegations

Congress suspends Kerala MLA over sexual misconduct allegations

Updated on: 26 August,2025 09:41 AM IST  |  Kannur
Agencies |

Joseph said the Congress viewed the allegations against Mamkootathil as serious.

Congress suspends Kerala MLA over sexual misconduct allegations

Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. PIC/X@mathrubhumieng

Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, was suspended from the primary membership of the party on Monday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph said.

The KPCC chief, however, rejected the demand for Mamkootathil’s resignation as MLA. During the brief press conference convened at his house in Iritty here, the veteran leader didn’t specify the duration of the suspension period. Joseph said the Congress viewed the allegations against Mamkootathil as serious.



“The party has not received any complaint in this regard so far. There has also been no legal complaint. No case has been registered anywhere,” Joseph added. The action comes amid Malayalam actress Rini Ann George’s accusation of misbehaviour by the “young leader.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

