Congress to inaugurate its new headquarters 'Indira Gandhi Bhawan' on January 15

Sonia Gandhi with son Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Tuesday announced that its new headquarters, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, will be inaugurated at a grand ceremony on January 15, at a grand ceremony in New Delhi, according to a press release. The new office, located at 9A, Kotla Road, will open its doors at 10.00 am on January 15, marking a historic moment for the party's legacy spanning over 139 years.

The inauguration will be presided over by Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the Indian National Congress, and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The ceremony is set to be attended by prominent party leaders, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), former Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and MPs.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the inaugural ceremony of the building. He stated that Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

The social media post on X, reads, "It is time for us to move ahead with the times and embrace the new! On 15 January 2025 at 10 am, in the esteemed presence of INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji, Hon'ble CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji will inaugurate the new AICC Headquarters Indira Gandhi Bhawan, whose construction was started during her tenure as INC President. Senior leaders, including CWC members, CWC Permanent & Special Invitees, CPP Office Bearers, AICC Office Bearers, CEC Members, PCC Chiefs, CLP Leaders, MPs, as well as former CMs and former Union Ministers, will be present at the August occasion."

"Situated at 9A, Kotla Road, New Delhi, the Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities. This iconic building reflects the Congress Party's forward-looking vision while paying homage to its extraordinary past, which has shaped the political and social fabric of India," the post further read.

As per the release, the new AICC headquarters is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, symbolising the Congress Party's continuing mission to uphold the vision of its stalwarts. As the party that led India's freedom movement under the leadership of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel, the Congress has remained steadfast in its dedication to building a modern, democratic, and equitable India, the release said. This event will bring together a distinguished gathering of leaders from across the country.

The release stated that about 400 top leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Permanent and Special Invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leaders, Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, AICC Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, and Heads of Departments and Cells. Former Chief Ministers, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders, Union Ministers, and General Secretaries of the AICC are also among the prominent invitees.

