Congress' farmers wing set to hold march in UP from Jan 18

Congress' farmers wing set to hold march in UP from Jan 18

Updated on: 03 January,2025 06:42 PM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters noted that a meeting was held under the leadership of state unit chief Ajay Rai to discuss preparations for the upcoming yatra

Congress' farmers wing set to hold march in UP from Jan 18

Representational Pic/File

Congress' farmers wing set to hold march in UP from Jan 18
Congress' farmer wing, the All India Kisan Congress, has decided to launch 'Kisan-Mazdoor Samman Evam Nyay Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh starting January 18, the party announced on Friday.


A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters noted that a meeting was held under the leadership of state unit chief Ajay Rai to discuss preparations for the upcoming yatra.


Addressing the meeting, Ajay Rai accused the central and Uttar Pradesh governments of "suppressing farmers, labourers, workers, women farmers, and artisans at double the pace." "During the farmers’ movement, the central government promised to provide a legal guarantee for MSP (Minimum Support Price) for all farmers. Today, the government remains silent on this issue," Rai said.


Speaking at the meeting, Akhilesh Shukla, National Vice President of the All India Kisan Congress, said, "The yatra will commence on January 18, 2025, from the Loni border in Ghaziabad. Following a scheduled timeline, the yatra will be conducted in each district under the leadership of designated coordinators and with guidance from national and state leadership."

During the yatra, 300 "Kisan Nyay Yodhas" (farm justice warriors) will be selected from each district. Once the yatra concludes, a conference will be held involving participants from all 75 districts, with 22,500 Kisan Yodhas attending.

Shukla further said, "In the next year, we aim to create 300 Kisan Nyay Yodhas in every assembly constituency. Before the 2027 assembly elections, we plan to hold a mega farmers' conference with 1,20,900 Kisan Yodhas." According to the statement, to ensure the yatra is conducted in a well-coordinated and disciplined manner, national coordinators from the All India Kisan Congress have been appointed at the divisional level.

Additionally, national office bearers from other states will act as coordinators at the district level, and Kisan Congress officials from Uttar Pradesh have been tasked with organising it at the local level, it added. 

