×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress to launch state wide padayatra in Bihar from December 28

Congress to launch state-wide padayatra in Bihar from December 28

Updated on: 13 November,2022 10:32 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

The 1,200-km-long march against the 'communal agenda of the BJP' will start from Banka district and conclude in Bodh Gaya. It will cover 17 districts of the state, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said

Congress to launch state-wide padayatra in Bihar from December 28

Congress Flag. File Pic


Congress is set to launch a state-wide padayatra in Bihar from December 28 on the lines of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday.


He said the 1,200-km-long march against the "communal agenda of the BJP" will start from Banka district and conclude in Bodh Gaya. It will cover 17 districts of the state.



Rahul Gandhi, however, is unlikely to take part in the state-wide padayatra in Bihar.


"The Bharat Jodo Yatra has unsettled the BJP, which has resorted to cheap and childish diversionary tactics. The top rung of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is worried by the padayatra of Rahul Gandhi," Ramesh said at a press conference with party colleague Digvijaya Singh by his side.

Also Read: Maharashtra government committed to ending traffic woes in Thane: CM Shinde

Singh said all senior Congress leaders, ministers and lawmakers in Bihar will take part in the state-wide padayatra.

A senior Congress leader in Bihar said Rahul Gandhi will visit the state during the proposed east-west second phase of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Rahul Gandhi launched the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. He is set to cover around 3,500 km across 12 states in 150 days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you pay for `official` Twitter labels?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
congress bihar news india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK