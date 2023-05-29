Congress will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi ahead of assembly elections

Rahul Gandhi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting of top party leaders from Madhya Pradesh where all state leaders stressed on unity within the party

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Weeks after Congress party's landslide victory in Karnataka, former MP Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and said that the party will win 150 seats there.

Rahul Gandhi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting of top party leaders from Madhya Pradesh where all state leaders stressed on unity within the party.

Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge P Aggarwal was among those resent during the meeting.

Speaking to the reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "We had a very detailed meeting right now. Our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. What we did in Karnataka, we will repeat in MP".

However, the former MP from Wayanad refused to comment on the Chief Ministerial face of the party in the state.

Aggarwal said all leaders gave their inputs for the upcoming assembly elections.

"Everyone felt that all leaders should contest the elections unitedly and help the party win in the state," Aggarwal said giving details of the meeting in which Gandhi, Kharge and K C Venugopal were present.

Nath said, "We all discussed the strategy and the issues on which the party should contest these polls. We are all of the opinion that we will enter the poll fray unitedly".

Noting that over four months are left for the polls, he said it was a very important meeting in which all senior leaders were present.

Asked if it would give guarantees like it did in Karnataka, Nath said a beginning has been made in Madhya Pradesh with the 'Nari Samman Yojna'.

"We have done some and some will be announced in the future. We can't fire all the bullets in one go," Nath said.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats. In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)