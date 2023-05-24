Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also said Parliament is not built by "bricks of ego" but through constitutional values

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Parliament built through constitutional values not by 'bricks of ego', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said neither getting President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building nor inviting her to the ceremony is an "insult" to the country's highest constitutional post.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "neither getting the President to inaugurate the Parliament nor inviting her to the ceremony is an insult to the country's highest constitutional post."

"Parliament is not constructed by bricks of ego, but through constitutional values," Gandhi said.

à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¤¦ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¨ à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¹ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ - à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¤¦ à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤ªà¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¤¦ à¤ à¤¹à¤à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤ à¤®à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2023

His remarks came after 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, AAP and TMC, announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The opposition parties have said the President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it. Therefore, they have argued that the President should inaugurate the building and not the PM.

Invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building slated on May 28 have been sent to various leaders across the country including the former Speakers and Chairmen of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, sources said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Invitations have been sent in both physical and digital forms to the MPs of both Houses.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)