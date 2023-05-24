Breaking News
Inauguration of new parliament building: 19 opposition parties to boycott Ceremony

Updated on: 24 May,2023 12:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
In a joint statement, they expressed that the inauguration of the Parliament building is a significant event. Despite their belief that the government poses a threat to democracy and their disapproval of the "autocratic manner" in which the new Parliament was constructed, they were willing to set aside their differences and observe this occasion

On Wednesday, nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, and TMC, collectively declared their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deeming it an "undignified act" that insults the esteemed position of the president, PTI reported.


In a joint statement, they expressed that the inauguration of the Parliament building is a significant event. Despite their belief that the government poses a threat to democracy and their disapproval of the "autocratic manner" in which the new Parliament was constructed, they were willing to set aside their differences and observe this occasion.


"However, Prime Minister Modi's decision to exclusively inaugurate the new Parliament building, disregarding President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct attack on our democracy, which warrants an appropriate response," stated the opposition parties.


The signatories of the joint statement include the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, and RLD.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The opposition parties emphasized that the President holds a dual role in India, serving as both the Head of State and an integral part of Parliament, responsible for summoning, proroguing, and addressing Parliament.

"In essence, Parliament cannot function without the president. Yet, the prime minister has chosen to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her. This undignified act undermines the esteemed position of the president and violates the principles of the Constitution. It diminishes the spirit of inclusivity that celebrated the appointment of our nation's first Adivasi woman President," the parties asserted.

They further noted that the new Parliament building was constructed at significant expense during a once-in-a-century pandemic, without consultation with the people of India or the Members of Parliament for whom it is supposedly intended.

"When the essence of democracy has been depleted from Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We hereby declare our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. We will continue to fight against this 'authoritarian' prime minister and his government in every way, conveying our message directly to the people of India," the opposition parties stated in their joint statement.

The opposition parties had previously boycotted the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the building by Modi in December 2020, citing concerns regarding its timing amid farmer protests, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic hardships caused by the lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)

