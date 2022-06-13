Congress workers protest, detained from outside AICC office ahead of Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

Police have been deployed outside Rahul Gandhi's residence additional security forces have been also deployed outside the Enforcement Directorate office in the national capital

Rahul Gandhi. File pic

Congress workers were detained from outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Monday where they staged a protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Visuals from the AICC headquarters here showed workers staging protest holding placards and inflatable balloons with 'Satymeva Jayate' written on them. The posters stating, "I am not Savarkar, I am Rahul Gandhi", "truth will prevail" and "Dear Modi and Shah, this is Rahul Gandhi, he will not bow down" were seen outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi.

In a show of political strength, the party has planned march from party headquarters to the ED office and will hold 'satyagrahas' outside the ED offices in states.

A meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, State Incharges, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs was called on Thursday to decide the strategy for the same.

However, Delhi Police on Sunday told the Congress party that their proposed march will not be permitted, owing to the security situation in the national capital.

Police have been deployed outside Rahul Gandhi's residence additional security forces have been also deployed outside the Enforcement Directorate office in the national capital.

"Congress leaders will stay united. Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work," senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi was earlier summoned to join the investigation but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe.

ED on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The ED wants to record both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The case, pertaining to the investigation of the alleged financial irregularities under the PMLA, was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of the Income Tax Department probe carried out on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL.

The National Herald is published by AJL and owned by YIL. While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)