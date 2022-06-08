Fringe is BJP's core, alleges Rahul amid controversy over remarks on Prophet

While the government distanced itself from such remarks and the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal, the Ministry of External Affairs later said the statements by some individuals do not represent that of the government

Rahul Gandhi. File Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 'fringe' is the BJP's core and highlighted some past statements of top BJP leaders holding senior positions in the government.

His remarks came after the India Missions in Kuwait and Qatar in their statements dubbed the controversial remarks of BJP's now-sacked spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Mohammad as those of "fringe elements" after these countries lodged their protest.

While the government distanced itself from such remarks and the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal, the Ministry of External Affairs later said the statements by some individuals do not represent that of the government.

Also Read: Nupur Sharma hate speech row: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat

"'Fringe' is BJP's core," Gandhi said in a tweet while sharing headlines of news reports on statements of BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur and Sadhvi Pragya.

In the image tweeted by him, media reports quote Shah as calling Bangladeshi migrants "termites" and Yogi Adityanath saying that "women not capable of being left free or independent".

Anurag Thakur is quoted as saying, "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko" and Sadhvi Pragya's remark on Nathuram Godse is also mentioned.

The remarks made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad drew international condemnation with some Islamic countries demanding an apology. The Congress has asked why the country should apologise and face the consequences of the "misdeeds" of BJP leaders.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.