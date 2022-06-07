Thane: Muslim committee files fresh complaint against Nupur Sharma over controversial religious remarks

The committee has filed a complaint in Ambernath Police Station under sections 153A, 153B, 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Nupur Sharma. File Photo

All India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday filed a complaint in Thane for the registration of an FIR against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks.

"The complainant is a concerned citizen and Maharashtra President of All India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee. The complainant is filing this complaint against offences committed by the accused namely Nupur Sharma inciting hatred between religious communities, making extremely inflammatory, hurtful and false comments on the Holy Quran, Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) and faithful beliefs of the Muslim Community during a show on National Television, a clear attempt to incite communal disharmony, doing acts prejudicial to national integration as well issuing statement conducive to public mischief," the committee said in a complaint.

