Breaking News
RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights
Iraq, Libya, Malaysia join over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning controversial remarks against Prophet
Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 per cent rise in 24 hours
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case
Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane: Muslim committee files fresh complaint against Nupur Sharma over controversial religious remarks

Thane: Muslim committee files fresh complaint against Nupur Sharma over controversial religious remarks

Updated on: 07 June,2022 08:32 PM IST  |  Thane
ANI |

Top

The committee has filed a complaint in Ambernath Police Station under sections 153A, 153B, 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Thane: Muslim committee files fresh complaint against Nupur Sharma over controversial religious remarks

Nupur Sharma. File Photo


All India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday filed a complaint in Thane for the registration of an FIR against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks.

The committee has filed a complaint in Ambernath Police Station under sections 153A, 153B, 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).




"The complainant is a concerned citizen and Maharashtra President of All India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee. The complainant is filing this complaint against offences committed by the accused namely Nupur Sharma inciting hatred between religious communities, making extremely inflammatory, hurtful and false comments on the Holy Quran, Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) and faithful beliefs of the Muslim Community during a show on National Television, a clear attempt to incite communal disharmony, doing acts prejudicial to national integration as well issuing statement conducive to public mischief," the committee said in a complaint.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news thane maharashtra india bharatiya janata party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK