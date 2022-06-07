Maharashtra Police summon Nupur Sharma on June 22 over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad

An FIR had been registered against Sharma by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks.
Accordingly, Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, an official said.
The police have sent the summons to Sharma by email as well as speed post, mentioning details of the FIR registered against her, he said.
The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma over her alleged insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations.
The Pydonie police in Mumbai have also registered an FIR against her.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had on Monday said they will also summon Sharma to record her statement in connection with the FIR registered against her.
The Mumbai Police had registered a case against Sharma on May 28 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate.
She was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), the police had said.
Earlier today, the suspended BJP leader was given security by Delhi after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats after her controversial comments on a Television debate.
The Bharatiya Janata Party on June 5 suspended Sharma from the party's primary membership.
Member secretary of BJP's central disciplinary committee, Om Pathak in a letter to Sharma said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."
Sharma on Sunday withdrew her statement by saying that "it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings", hours after the suspension.
(With inputs from PTI)