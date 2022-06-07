Maharashtra Police summon Nupur Sharma on June 22 over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
An FIR had been registered against Sharma by the Mumbra police in Thane district

Nupur Sharma. Pic/Twitter


The Maharashtra Police summoned the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an official said.

An FIR had been registered against Sharma by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks.




Accordingly, Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, an official said.


