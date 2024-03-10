Breaking News
Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist
Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action
Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Constable stabbed to death during clash at Shivratri fair in Rajasthan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Constable stabbed to death during clash at Shivratri fair in Rajasthan

Updated on: 10 March,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

The assailants fled after the incident and are being searched for, police said.

Constable stabbed to death during clash at Shivratri fair in Rajasthan

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Constable stabbed to death during clash at Shivratri fair in Rajasthan
x
00:00

A Rajasthan Police constable was stabbed to death during a scuffle between two groups at a Shivratri fair in Sirohi district, police said on Saturday.


Niranjan Singh, posted at Swarupganj Police Station, was on duty Friday night when the incident happened at the fair organised at Lautana village.


Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident. The state government announced a special financial assistance package to the family including a government job to a dependent.


A total of Rs 1.35 crore along with other departmental benefits will be extended to the family of the deceased constable, according to a press release.

At the fair, a scuffle broke out between two groups and when Singh intervened in the matter, he was stabbed in the neck by someone, police said.

The assailants fled after the incident and are being searched for, police said.

The police have detained eight persons in connection with the incident.

Main accused has been identified as Praveen Garasia and efforts are being made to nab him, SP Sirohi Anil Kumar said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and demanded the arrest of the accused.

"Tribute to constable Niranjan Singh who laid down his life in Swarupganj of Sirohi while performing duty. Our sympathies are with his family in this hour of grief. The state government should arrest the murderers and ensure strictest action," he posted on X.

His body was placed in the mortuary of the district hospital for post mortem.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajasthan national news jaipur india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK