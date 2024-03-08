Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan 14 children in Shiv Barat sustain burn injuries after electrocution in Kota
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rajasthan: 14 children in 'Shiv Barat' sustain burn injuries after electrocution in Kota

Updated on: 08 March,2024 02:39 PM IST  |  Kota
PTI |

Top

Fourteen children participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Rajasthan's Kota sustained burn injuries on Friday late morning after getting electrocuted

Rajasthan: 14 children in 'Shiv Barat' sustain burn injuries after electrocution in Kota

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Rajasthan: 14 children in 'Shiv Barat' sustain burn injuries after electrocution in Kota
x
00:00

Fourteen children participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri here sustained burn injuries on Friday late morning after getting electrocuted.


The children, aged 10-16 years, were electrocuted from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station.


Two of the children sustained 100 and 50 per cent burn injuries, respectively, while the rest 12 sustained less than 50 per cent injuries, a senior police official said.


All were rushed to the MBS hospital in Kota.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you agree with the government`s decision to not make any changes relating to taxation?
rajasthan India news national news india news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK