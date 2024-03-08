Rajasthan: 14 children in 'Shiv Barat' sustain burn injuries after electrocution in Kota

Fourteen children participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Rajasthan's Kota sustained burn injuries on Friday late morning after getting electrocuted

Fourteen children participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri here sustained burn injuries on Friday late morning after getting electrocuted.

The children, aged 10-16 years, were electrocuted from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station.

Two of the children sustained 100 and 50 per cent burn injuries, respectively, while the rest 12 sustained less than 50 per cent injuries, a senior police official said.

All were rushed to the MBS hospital in Kota.

