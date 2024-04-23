Constitution can never be changed; Congress creating confusion: Om Birla

In 2019, the BJP registered a sweeping victory, winning 24 out of 25 seats. Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal also won a seat

Om Birla. Pic/PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate from Kota constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Om Birla, slammed the Congress for spreading confusion within the Scheduled Castes by saying that the BJP wants to change the Constitution and curtail the rights of people.

The BJP candidate assured that the Constitution can never be changed.

Speaking to ANI here on Monday, Birla said, "Prime Minister Modi has clearly said that the Constitution can never be changed. No one is going to be fooled. The Congress is trying to spread false things and create confusion within the Scheduled Castes..."

Replying to a query, he said, "If someone has secured and protected the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Dalits, then it has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government wants to change the Constitution and curtail the rights of people.

"Their (BJP) leaders are saying to everyone that they should get 400 seats and they will change the Constitution. On the other hand, Narendra Modi says - We will not change the Constitution. This is a conspiracy. The Constitution gives the right to equality to women, and the right to 'jal, Jungle' for Adivasis. This is the same Constitution for which the great men of the country sacrificed themselves. They want to change the Constitution because the PM only wants power. They want to weaken the rights of the people. They want to weaken the reservations," Priyanka Gandhi said at a rally in Rajnandgaon.

Voting for Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan is being held in two phases.

Polling for 12 seats was held in the first phase on April 19 and voting for the remaining 13 seats will be contested in the second phase on April 26. The counting will take place on June 4.

The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories was held on Friday with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent.

In the first phase of LS polls, voting took place in the following states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Polling was also held in the following Union Territories - Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

