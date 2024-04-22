Deputy CM Ajit Pawar further said that there's a contrast between 'amending the Constitution' and 'changing the Constitution'.

Ajit Pawar/ PTI

Listen to this article Ajit Pawar slams Oppn for their remark, says, 'No one can change Constitution' x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday slammed the opposition for its remark claiming the Constitution will be changed if BJP-led NDA comes to power after Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He said that as long as the sun and the moon shall exist, the Constitution cannot be changed.

Retorting to the Opposition INDIA bloc's remark, "Constitution will be changed if the BJP-led NDA government comes to power for the third time", Ajit Pawar said that the opposition is making such remarks since they don't have development-related issues to take up, reported IANS. He made the statement at a rally while campaigning for BJP candidate Navneet Kaur Rana in Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Opposition does not have development-related issues to take up with the voters and therefore, they make statements that the Constitution will be changed. Dr BRAmbedkar has given one of the best Constitutions for a country. As long as there is Sun and Moon, no one can change the Constitution," Ajit Pawar said, per an IANS report.

According to the report, the deputy CM also spoke on constitutional amendments and said that there's a contrast between 'amending the Constitution' and 'changing the Constitution'.

Furthermore, he urged the workers to toil hard for Navneet Kaur Rana's win in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Navneet was elected as an Independent candidate during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and was recently given a ticket from the constituency after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Pawar expressed optimism about her win and said, "We are confident that she will win again."

In a gaffe, the NCP leader in his speech asked the public to vote for 'Clock' (NCP's poll symbol); however, soon after realising his mistake, he called upon the people at the event to vote for Lotus (BJP's poll symbol).

Previously, Ajit Pawar slammed the opposition for its relentless criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He attributed the criticism to the Opposition's failure to field a strong leader to challenge Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, according to IANS.

According to the report, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated, "It is pitiable that the Opposition is condemning PM Modi even though he has made a series of developmental efforts in the last ten years. The decisions made by PM Modi's government have benefited the impoverished, disadvantaged, and oppressed."

The NCP head went on to say, "Because the opposition lacks a formidable leader, they target PM Modi." The opposition is also claiming that the current Lok Sabha elections will be the last. There is no truth in this."