Constitution Day 2022: PM Modi, other leaders extend greetings on Samvidhan Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the greats who gave the Constitution and reiterated the commitment to fulfil their vision for the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic

As India celebrates the Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior politicians on Saturday extended their greetings and paid tributes to all those involved in the making of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the greats who gave the Constitution and reiterated the commitment to fulfil their vision for the nation.

"Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/eKVwA7NdaB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “Constitution is the life force of Indian democracy which not only gives equal rights to every citizen, but also gives them an opportunity to move forward by protecting those rights. I bow down to all the great personalities who contributed to the making of the Constitution and wish the countrymen a very Happy Constitution Day.”

Also Read: Constitution Day 2022: Read here the full text of Preamble to the Constitution of India

BJP president J P Nadda extended best wishes to all countrymen and said that the Constitution is the basis of unity, integrity and progressiveness of India’s democracy. “Today, in Amritkal, our country is moving fast in the direction of ‘Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat’ with the resolve to imbibe ‘Panch Prana’,” he said.

à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¤à¤¾, à¤ à¤à¤à¤¡à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤²à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ 'à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸' à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤



à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¤à¤à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ 'à¤ªà¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤£' à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¸à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ 'à¤à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ - à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤' à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¸à¤° à¤¹à¥à¥¤ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 26, 2022

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said: “the Constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document, but a means of living and its spirit remains the same always. We remember the valuable contribution of all the great leaders of the Constituent Assembly. Best wishes to all the countrymen on Constitution Day.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Constitution is the identity of the rights of citizens and the pride of the country's democracy.

"Our Constitution is the pride of the country's democracy and it is the identity of the rights of Indians. Heartiest congratulations to all Indians on the occasion of Constitution Day. We will put in all efforts required to make India the number one nation while protecting the country's Constitution and realising Baba Saheb's (Ambedkar) dreams," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal