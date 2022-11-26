Constitution Day 2022: Political leaders, government offices celebrate Samvidhan Divas

The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949
In India, Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year. The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. It is also known as the 'Samvidhan Divas.'
On the occasion of Constitution Day, political leaders, government offices, and political parties sent wishes and messages on Twitter to celebrate this day with the nation.
Maharashtra's deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Right to life, Freedom to express ! Justice for needy, Justice for all !! In 1949, on the same day we adopted Constitution of India. #ConstitutionDay greetings to all ! Our salute to BharatRatna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji for blessing us with this great constitution!
MP Piyush Goyal also wished the nation. He tweeted, "Greetings to all on #ConstitutionDay. India's forward march in Amrit Kaal is on the firm ground of values enshrined in our Constitution. This day, let us remember & salute its makers for their steadfastness & foresight that gave us this living document in 1949."
Rais Shaikh, MLA from Bhiwandi tweeted, "Our constitution is the foundation of our great nation. A nation that believes in social justice & equality. It is our primary duty to protect our constitution. #ConstitutionDay"
The official Twitter handle of Western Railway tweeted, "We, the People of India.. #ConstitutionDay is being celebrated today across the country to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. Let us salute the Greats of the Constituent Assembly and pledge to uphold the values of our Constitution. #ConstitutionDay2022"
Congress tweeted, "The Constitution of India - the custodian of our liberties is under attack, today. While the ruling govt is out crushing the soul of our democracy, we pledge to stand strong against the assault on our Constitution and uphold it's values. #ConstitutionDay"
