Constitution Day 2022: Why India celebrates November 26 as Samvidhan Divas

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas in India, is observed on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.



Why is Constitution Day celebrated?

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India. It came into force on January 26, 1950. The day aims to bring awareness about the importance of the Constitution and Dr B R Ambedkar. Previously, this day was celebrated as Law Day.



History:

The two-month period between the adoption and enforcement of the Constitution was used for a thorough reading and translation from English to Hindi. The Constituent Assembly met for 166 days spread over two years, 11 months and 18 days before the Constitution was adopted.

Also Read: Constitution Day 2022: Read here the full text of Preamble to the Constitution of India

The Indian constitution was written in two languages – Hindi and English – in its original form. Each member of the constituent assembly had signed both of these copies.

Significance of Constitution Day:

November 26 was marked as the Constitution Day of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2015 as a part of year-long celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar. Constitution Day aims to bring awareness on the importance of the Indian Constitution and its architect, Dr B R Ambedkar.

Ambedkar was a renowned social reformer and politician and is also called the Father of Indian Constitution. He was appointed as the chairman of the constitution drafting committee on August 29, 1947.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal