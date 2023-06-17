Continued clashes, arson shadow peace efforts

Centre rushes CRPF director general to Manipur to assess overall situation

Flames and smoke billows from an old warehouse of a retired bureaucrat, in Imphal, on Friday. Pic/PTI

All-out efforts have been made by the Centre to bring back normalcy in Manipur through a number of initiatives that include enhanced area domination in fringe areas and higher reaches by security forces, mobilisation of additional troops and close monitoring by senior officials, sources said Friday.

The Union home ministry has also rushed Director General of CRPF S L Thaosen to Manipur to assess the situation and for better utilisation and coordination of central forces, the sources privy to the development said.

Fresh clashes

Despite all the efforts, attacks continued unabated in the state. A mob clashed with Manipur’s Rapid Action Force in Imphal Friday evening after it had torched a warehouse, officials said.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob as it was believed that it would target other properties. “The riot occurred near the Imphal palace grounds,” officials said.

Fire personnel and security forces rushed to the site and brought the warehouse fire under control and prevented it from spreading to the neighbouring houses.

Minister’s house attacked

Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob, which also tried to burn it down, officers said. Security guards and fire fighters managed to control arson attempts and save the house from being gutted on Thursday night, they said.

Singh, who was in Kochi, cancelled the party events there to return home.

Firing, mock bombs

Sound of firing could be heard in Imphal East district till the early hours of Friday as security forces fired numerous rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse angry locals protesting the killing of nine civilians on Wednesday.

Two protesters and one Rapid Action Force personnel were injured during the confrontation. The RAF constable was hit by a stone on his head, said officials.

Supplies hit by blockades

Meanwhile, supplies of essential items including baby food and medicines and movement of security forces have been hit in several areas of Manipur because of blockades of both the National Highway leading to the state by tribals and at least six arterial roads by Meitei women’s groups.

The lack of women contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces to handle women protestors is leading to delays in carrying out operations and sending supplies to affected areas, the army source said.

