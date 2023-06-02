Breaking News
Coromandel Express in Odisha's Balasore derails after head-on collision with goods train, several injured

Updated on: 02 June,2023 08:42 PM IST  |  Balasore
The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, officials said

At least four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening after a head-on collision with a goods train, officials said, according to PTI report.


Officials told the news agency that the accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.


Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official told PTI.


Authorities are yet to ascertain the number of people injured in the accident in eastern state. However, recent reports say that at least 50 people are injured.

Meanwhile, the state government directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in rescue operations.

Visuals from the accident spot show injured people lying on the ground, while several are bleeding.

Several boggies of the Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express are reported to have derailed after it collided with a goods train. Several casualties are also feared in the accident, PTI reported while sharing videos of the incident on Twitter.

PTI reported that rescue teams have been mobilised on the spot.

The Special Relief Commissioner Office said that teams have rushed to the spot for search and rescue operation.

Balasore Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, added Special Relief Commissioner Office.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when inputs are received)

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

 

