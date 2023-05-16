Breaking News
DRDO scientist may have shared critical info in person also
CBI to grill Sameer Wankhede in Delhi this week
Mid-day Investigation: In Kurla, illegal share autos make Rs 500 per single trip
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 84 crore on pre-emptive strike against potholes ahead of monsoon
Metro Line 1 hit by brief AC failure
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Corruption allegation Pilot gives Gehlot govt 16 days

Corruption allegation: Pilot gives Gehlot govt 16 days

Updated on: 16 May,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  Jaipur
Agencies |

Top

The intensification of the power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot in Rajasthan Congress came on a day when the party’s central leadership struggled to pick between two CM contenders in Karnataka

Corruption allegation: Pilot gives Gehlot govt 16 days

Sachin Pilot during ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’, in Jaipur on Monday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Corruption allegation: Pilot gives Gehlot govt 16 days
x
00:00

Flanked by 15 Congress MLAs at a rally here on Monday, dissident leader Sachin Pilot on Monday served notice to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot—agree to their demands by the month-end or face a state-wide agitation. The intensification of the power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot in Rajasthan Congress came on a day when the party’s central leadership struggled to pick between two CM contenders in Karnataka.


Apart from a call for a high-level probe into corruption, Pilot spelled out two other demands “disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams after paper leaks. “If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state,” he said.



Also Read: Sachin Pilot compares Rajasthan with Karnataka, asks his govt to fulfil promise on 'corruption'


Pilot reiterated his agitation was not against anyone but against corruption and for the youth. But Gehlot, who became the CM after the party ignored his own claim to the post in 2018, was clearly the main target.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news jaipur sachin pilot rajasthan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK