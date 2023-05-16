Corruption allegation: Pilot gives Gehlot govt 16 days

The intensification of the power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot in Rajasthan Congress came on a day when the party’s central leadership struggled to pick between two CM contenders in Karnataka

Sachin Pilot during ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’, in Jaipur on Monday. Pic/PTI

Flanked by 15 Congress MLAs at a rally here on Monday, dissident leader Sachin Pilot on Monday served notice to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot—agree to their demands by the month-end or face a state-wide agitation. The intensification of the power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot in Rajasthan Congress came on a day when the party’s central leadership struggled to pick between two CM contenders in Karnataka.

Apart from a call for a high-level probe into corruption, Pilot spelled out two other demands “disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams after paper leaks. “If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state,” he said.

Pilot reiterated his agitation was not against anyone but against corruption and for the youth. But Gehlot, who became the CM after the party ignored his own claim to the post in 2018, was clearly the main target.

