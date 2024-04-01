Breaking News
Country has only seen trailer: PM Modi

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Meerut
Agencies

Addressing his first rally in UP after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Modi lauded Meerut as a land of revolution and revolutionaries that gave leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh

Country has only seen trailer: PM Modi

PM Modi during an election campaign in Meerut. Pic/PTI

The 2024 election is not just for making a government but to make a ‘Viksit Bharat’, PM Modi said, asserting that people have only seen a “trailer” of development and his government was preparing the roadmap for next five years.


Addressing his first rally in UP after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Modi lauded Meerut as a land of revolution and revolutionaries that gave leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh.


“Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

