Country has only seen trailer: PM Modi

PM Modi during an election campaign in Meerut. Pic/PTI

The 2024 election is not just for making a government but to make a ‘Viksit Bharat’, PM Modi said, asserting that people have only seen a “trailer” of development and his government was preparing the roadmap for next five years.

Addressing his first rally in UP after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Modi lauded Meerut as a land of revolution and revolutionaries that gave leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh.

“Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days,” he said.

