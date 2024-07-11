Breaking News
Guilty won't be spared, strict action will be taken against them: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 557 farmers ended lives in 6 months this year in Amravati division
Aaditya Thackeray seeks 'bulldozer justice' in matter, meets victim's kin
Navi Mumbai man looted of Rs 13 lakh; 7 held
Nine-year-old falls to death from third floor of Kandivali building
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Court orders Haryana to clear barricades used in farm protest

Court orders Haryana to clear barricades used in farm protest

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Agencies |

Top

The directions came on a petition filed against the sealing of border

Court orders Haryana to clear barricades used in farm protest

The border road was barricaded during farmers protest. File pic

Listen to this article
Court orders Haryana to clear barricades used in farm protest
x
00:00

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Haryana government to remove within a week barricades set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13 in support of their demands.


The Haryana government had set up barricades at the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February when the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced their decision to move towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.


The directions came on a petition filed against the sealing of border. Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal said the court has directed the Haryana government to remove barricading within seven days.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news punjab haryana chandigarh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK