Court orders Haryana to clear barricades used in farm protest

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Haryana government to remove within a week barricades set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13 in support of their demands.

The Haryana government had set up barricades at the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February when the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced their decision to move towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.

The directions came on a petition filed against the sealing of border. Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal said the court has directed the Haryana government to remove barricading within seven days.

