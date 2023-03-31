Breaking News
Covid-19: India records 3,095 fresh cases

Updated on: 31 March,2023 10:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The daily positivity was recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.91 per cent

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases with the active caseload increasing to 15,208, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Friday.


The toll has risen to 5,30,867 with five deaths -- one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala -- in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am said.



The daily positivity was recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.91 per cent.


The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,15,786).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,69,711) while the case fatality was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.65 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide drive so far.

