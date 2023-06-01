Covid-19: India reports 288 new cases and two deaths

Presently, India's active cases have decreased to 3,925 from 4,222

India reported 288 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday.

Presently, India's active cases have decreased to 3,925 from 4,222.

As the country reported two more deaths due to Covid-19, the death toll has increased to 5,31,872 which includes one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4,49,90,876.

The active cases in india now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,55,079.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 26 new Covid-19 cases and Mumbai city reported 9 cases on Wednesday, May 31.

Maharashtra state health department media bulletin stated that 64 patients were discharged on May 31 taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the infection to 80,20,464. The bulletin said that out of 8,71,84,182 laboratory samples 81,69,258 have been tested positive (9.37) per cent for Covid-19 until May 31.

The Mumbai city is now left with active cases of 71 patients. No death was reported on May 31.