Mumbai reports nine Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 71

Mumbai on Wednesday reported as many as nine new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,788, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 31, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

The city is now left with an active caseload of 71 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 22 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,945.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 24 and May 30 was 0.0009 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,76,043 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 658 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 68,719 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26 new cases of Covid-19. No death was reported on May 31, a state health department bulletin said.

The bulletin said that 64 patients were discharged today taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the infection to 80,20,464.

The recovery rate in the state is now at 98.18 per cent while the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

The bulletin said that out of 8,71,84,182 laboratory samples 81,69,258 have been tested positive (9.37) per cent for Covid-19 until today.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since 1st Jan 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.95 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

4571 out of this 3320 done in government laboratories. 1228 were done in private laboratories and 23 by self-test.