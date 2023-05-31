India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,870 with three latest fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The infection tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588)

A single-day rise of 310 fresh coronavirus cases was reported in India while the active cases decreased to 4,222, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,870 with three latest fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The infection tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,54,496, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 33 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,232, the state health department bulletin said.

No death was reported on May 30, the state health department bulletin said.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent. The state currently has 280 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

39 patients were discharged on Tuesday. 80,20,400 Covid-19 patients have been so far discharged after full recovery until May 30. The recovery rate in the state is now at 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that at present the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,653 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

It said that since January 1, 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.95 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities and 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.