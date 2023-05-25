Covid-19: India sees 535 new cases

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections

India has reported 535 new covid-19 cases and five deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

Presently, the number of active cases has decreased to 6,168 from 6,591. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,854.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, as per the health ministry data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,50,404 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 64 new coronavirus cases. No death related to the virus was reported on May 24.

The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,016, as per the public health bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent. Presently, Maharashtra has 432 active cases, the state health department said.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 98.18 per cent.