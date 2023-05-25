Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Covid 19 India sees 535 new cases

Covid-19: India sees 535 new cases

Updated on: 25 May,2023 10:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections

Covid-19: India sees 535 new cases

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Covid-19: India sees 535 new cases
x
00:00

India has reported 535 new covid-19 cases and five deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.


Presently, the number of active cases has decreased to 6,168 from 6,591. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.


The death toll has increased to 5,31,854.


Also Read: Influenza, swine flu, H3N2 cases down in Maharashtra

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, as per the health ministry data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,50,404 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 64 new coronavirus cases. No death related to the virus was reported on May 24.

The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,016, as per the public health bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent. Presently, Maharashtra has 432 active cases, the state health department said.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 98.18 per cent.

india national news new delhi maharashtra India news Coronavirus Covid 19

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK