Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 140

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 22 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city took the total tally of infections to 11,63,717, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on May 24, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 24 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,43,805.

The city now has an active caseload of 140 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 17 and May 23 was 0.0017 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,70,401 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 892 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 42,285 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 64 new Covid-19 cases. No death related to the virus was reported on May 24 , the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,016, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 432 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

87 patients were discharged on Wednesday. As of now, 80,20,034 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery until May 24. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

It said that at present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

The bulletin said, since January 1, 2023, 119 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.17 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 15 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the health bulletin said.