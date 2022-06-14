Covid-19: National daily TPR jumps past 3 per cent

India registers positivity rate rise after four months, records 8,084 new cases, as per Monday morning data

A family member cremates the body of a COVID-19 victim, in Karad, Maharashtra, on Monday. Pic/PTI

With 8,084 new Coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,30,101, while the daily positivity rate was over three per cent after nearly four months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,771 with 10 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The 10 new fatalities include three each from Kerala and Delhi, two from Maharashtra and one each from Mizoram and Punjab.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at the railway station, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Monday. Pic/ANI

The active cases, at 47,995, comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 3,482 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,57,335, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.19 crore.

A total of 5,24,771 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,870 from Maharashtra, 69,835 from Kerala, 40,108 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,221 from Delhi, 23,525 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,205 from West Bengal.

3,482

Rise in active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours

3.24

Daily TPR recorded on Monday morning

4,32,22,017 Total no. of Coronavirus

5,24,761 Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India so far

44,513 total no. of active cases in India

