Breaking News
Mumbai: Dropping Amar Mahal station will cut off crucial Mono link
Mumbai: Influencer claims she was almost killed by BF, bureaucrat’s son
Mumbai: Shifting of Gokhale bridge’s 90-m girder to begin on Sunday
Mumbai: BMC’s beautification project continues to take toll on trees
Mumbai: Blue Line 1 upgraded to accept NCMC cards
Mumbai: BMC extends cloud seeding EOI submission by a week
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > COVID 19 sub strain JN1 detected in Kerala woman

COVID-19 sub-strain JN.1 detected in Kerala woman

Updated on: 16 December,2023 01:11 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The sample from a 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test on November 18, they said, adding that she had mild symptoms of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and had recovered from COVID-19

COVID-19 sub-strain JN.1 detected in Kerala woman

Representational Image

Listen to this article
COVID-19 sub-strain JN.1 detected in Kerala woman
x
00:00

A case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on December 8, official sources said on Saturday.


The sample from a 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test on November 18, they said, adding that she had mild symptoms of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and had recovered from COVID-19.


More than 90 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in India at present are mild and they are in home isolation, the sources said.


Earlier, an Indian traveller was also detected with JN.1 sub-variant in Singapore. The person was a native of Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli district and had travelled to Singapore on October 25.

No increase in cases was observed in Tiruchirapalli district or other places in Tamil Nadu following the strain being detected in them.

"No other case of JN.1 variant has been detected in India," the source said.

The JN.1 sub-variant -- first identified in Luxembourg and since spreading to several countries -- is a descendant of the Pirola variant (BA.2.86).

It contains a significant number of unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, that may contribute to increased infectivity and immune evasion, a source explained.

However, initial data suggests that updated vaccines and treatments will still offer protection against JN.1 sub-strain, the source stated.

This sub-variant's resemblance to earlier sub-strains with distinct spike proteins is also noteworthy.

Most of the changes in JN.1 sub-variant are found in the spike protein, which likely correlates to increases in infectivity and immune evasion.

Globally, 3,608 cases of BA.2.86 and its sub-variants have been reported mostly from Europe and North America.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, said initial data suggest that updated COVID-19 vaccines will help protect against JN.1 sub-strain.

It also said an analysis from the federal government's SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group suggests treatments and testing will remain effective, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kerala india Covid 19 Coronavirus India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK