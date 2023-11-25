Kerala: Four students die, several injured in stampede during music concert at Cochin University

Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at Cochin University, state Health Minister Veena George said

Four students died and several were injured in a stampede at Cochin University, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday, the PTI reported.

The tragedy occurred during a music concert at the university's anniversary celebrations, according to the ANI.

"Four students dead and many injured as per Health Minister Veena George. The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus. Arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College added the Health Minister," the news agency reported.

Kerala | Stampede-like situation at CUSAT University in Kochi. Four students dead and many injured as per Health Minister Veena George. The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus. Arrangements have been… — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

"Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor, Dr Sankaran said, "As part of tech fest, a musical program was also organised. Unfortunately, the crowd was huge and there was rain. The steps created some problems and some students fell down. More than 2,000 people attended the event," the ANI reported.

#WATCH | Kochi, Kerala: Vice Chancellor, Dr Sankaran says, "...As part of tech fest, a musical program was also organised...Unfortunately, the crowd was huge and there was rain...The steps created some problems and some students fell down...The number of people injured I can only… https://t.co/AsaMrX5IvH pic.twitter.com/pUS9M3py7k — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Senior police officials rushed to the spot to take the stock of the situation.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar said, "It is suspected that there was a college arts function being held by the school of engineering. The invitees were asked to come in black t-shirts. Due to sudden rain people who were at the sites tried to get inside. So suddenly people who were on the steps fell down and people walked over them. Four people were brought dead to the hospital, and another four were seriously injured... Other than that, around a total of 46 people have reported injuries in medical college," the ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)

