Six killed, five injured in two accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Six people were killed and five others were injured in two separate road accidents in Agar Malwa and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh

Two major accidents took place in Madhya Pradesh in which as many as six people were killed and five others were injured, the officials said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The two separate road accidents occurred in Agar Malwa and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh, the officials said.

The two incidents took place in the past 24 hours, they said.

In one incident, three persons were killed and as many others were injured when a car overturned on a motorcycle after colliding with a truck on Indore-Kota Highway, some 15 kms from Agar Malwa district headquarters at around 11 pm on Friday, Kotwali police station in-charge Gagan Badal said, as per the PTI.

"Two persons travelling in the car and one riding a motorcycle were killed in the accident, while three others were injured. Two of the seriously injured persons were referred to Ujjain for further treatment," he said.

In another accident, three persons including two children, were killed in the Haldiya Ghati area, some 40-kms from Khargone district headquarters, after a truck collided with their two-wheeler on Friday evening, said Kotwali police station in-charge B L Mandloi, according to the PTI.

The man was going with his wife and three children, including two daughters aged three and one-and-a-half-years and a five-year-old son, on the motorcycle when it collided with a truck at a turn, he said.

"The man's wife, their three-year-old daughter and son were killed in the accident," he said.

The man and his younger daughter are injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

Cases were registered cases in both the accidents and investigation was on, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in Odisha's Malkangiri district at least five labourers were killed and seven others injured after a cement laden truck carrying them overturned, police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The accident took place at Hantalaguda ghat in Swabhiman Anchal area when the truck was on its way to Jodamba from Chitrakonda along with 12 labourers, they said.

The police and local people brought out the dead labourers buried under cement bags.

The injured workers were rushed to nearby government hospital at Jodamba, the police added.

(with PTI inputs)

