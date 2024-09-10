Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > CPI M general secy Sitaram Yechury in critical condition says party

CPI (M) general secy Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition says party

Updated on: 10 September,2024 03:38 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

They further stated that the 72-year-old is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS. 

CPI (M) general secy Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition says party

Sitaram Yechury/ File Photo

Listen to this article
CPI (M) general secy Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition says party
x
00:00

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's condition is 'critical' and is on respiratory support at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the party said on Tuesday. They further stated that the 72-year-old is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS. 


As per the PTI report, the party in their statement said that a multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring Yechury's condition which is presently critical. 



"Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. He is on respiratory support. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time," the CPI (M) said in their report. 


Reportedly, Yechury was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

A day after he was admitted on August 19, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that Yechury's condition was improving. The CPI (M) in a statement had said, "Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, last evening (August 19) due to a chest infection. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is improving."

Conferring award to MS Swaminathan not sufficient, must endorse his recommendations: Sitaram Yechury

The CPI (M) general secretary had accused the Union government of ignoring the MS Swaminathan Commission's report earlier this year. He said that conferring the agricultural scientist with a Bharat Ratna was not enough and that the government should respect the people who feed the nation.

Yechury had said, "The demand (of farmers) is for a minimum support price at 50 per cent of the cost of comprehensive production costs...That is exactly what the Swaminathan Commission has recommended and Swaminathan was conferred the Bharat Ratna by PM Modi himself recently. Conferring awards is not sufficient. Respecting the farmers and respecting the people who feed all of us is what is required of this government."

He added, "We want an immediate end to this repression. Meaningful talks have to be conducted. And the day after tomorrow, along with the trade unions, on the 16th of this month, there's going to be a big nationwide action programme, including some sectoral industrial strikes. So this is something that the Modi government cannot ignore. It has to immediately concede."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

AIIMS delhi India news national news communist party of india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK