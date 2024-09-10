They further stated that the 72-year-old is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's condition is 'critical' and is on respiratory support at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the party said on Tuesday. They further stated that the 72-year-old is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS.

As per the PTI report, the party in their statement said that a multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring Yechury's condition which is presently critical.

"Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. He is on respiratory support. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time," the CPI (M) said in their report.

Reportedly, Yechury was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

A day after he was admitted on August 19, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that Yechury's condition was improving. The CPI (M) in a statement had said, "Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, last evening (August 19) due to a chest infection. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is improving."

Conferring award to MS Swaminathan not sufficient, must endorse his recommendations: Sitaram Yechury

The CPI (M) general secretary had accused the Union government of ignoring the MS Swaminathan Commission's report earlier this year. He said that conferring the agricultural scientist with a Bharat Ratna was not enough and that the government should respect the people who feed the nation.

Yechury had said, "The demand (of farmers) is for a minimum support price at 50 per cent of the cost of comprehensive production costs...That is exactly what the Swaminathan Commission has recommended and Swaminathan was conferred the Bharat Ratna by PM Modi himself recently. Conferring awards is not sufficient. Respecting the farmers and respecting the people who feed all of us is what is required of this government."

He added, "We want an immediate end to this repression. Meaningful talks have to be conducted. And the day after tomorrow, along with the trade unions, on the 16th of this month, there's going to be a big nationwide action programme, including some sectoral industrial strikes. So this is something that the Modi government cannot ignore. It has to immediately concede."