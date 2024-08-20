Breaking News
Condition of Sitaram Yechury admitted in AIIMS with chest infection improving CPI M

Condition of Sitaram Yechury admitted in AIIMS with chest infection improving: CPI (M)

Updated on: 20 August,2024 03:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

he condition of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, who is undergoing treatment for chest infection at the AIIMS, is improving, the party on Tuesday said

The condition of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, who is undergoing treatment for chest infection at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is improving, his party said on Tuesday.


According to hospital sources, Yechury, 72, was admitted in the emergency department of the hospital Monday evening.



"Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, last evening (August 19) due to a chest infection. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is improving," CPI(M) said in a statement on Tuesday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

