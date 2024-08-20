he condition of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, who is undergoing treatment for chest infection at the AIIMS, is improving, the party on Tuesday said

The condition of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, who is undergoing treatment for chest infection at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is improving, his party said on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, Yechury, 72, was admitted in the emergency department of the hospital Monday evening.

"Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, last evening (August 19) due to a chest infection. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is improving," CPI(M) said in a statement on Tuesday.

