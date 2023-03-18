Crew served liquor, as drunk men harassed co-flyers: Passenger

Responding to the tweets, the airline said, “Our crew is trained to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on board

The alleged incident happened aboard a Vistara flight. Representation pic

Unruly behaviour by some passengers inside the flight has refused to cease. In a recent such instance, a man complained of a few drunk passengers harassing others, including some women, on board a Vistara flight.

“Today travelled with Vistara UK256. And faced one of the worst experiences. Few passengers were totally drunk and harassing Ladies and other people. Still they gave more drink. Crew: Shreya, Chaitali, charles didn’t control and ignored the situation [sic],” a passenger, @BhaViTals, tweeted on March 12.

Responding to the tweets, the airline said, “Our crew is trained to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on board. This sounds like an unforeseen event. We do not condone such behaviour and absolutely give our best to provide a comfortable journey to our customers.” Over the past two years, 139 incidents of unruly behaviour have been reported to the DGCA by various airlines.

