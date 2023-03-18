Delhi excise policy case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s ED custody

These included former excise commissioner Rahul Singh, Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora.

Manish Sisodia. File pic

A court here on Friday extended by five days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

The ED told the court that crucial information had come up during Sisodia’s custody and he had to be confronted with other accused persons. These included former excise commissioner Rahul Singh, Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora.

Also Read: PM plans to slap several false cases against Manish Sisodia, keep him in custody for long period: Arvind Kejriwal

The probe agency also told the court that voluminous data from Sisodia’s email and mobile and other devices is also being forensically analysed. Opposing the ED’s plea, Sisodia’s lawyer said there is not a whisper from the agency regarding the proceeds of the crime, which is fundamental to the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever