Maharashtra: Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father goes missing in Pune, found hours later

Updated on: 27 March,2023 10:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

As per Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's complaint, his father suffers from dementia, the police sources said

Maharashtra: Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father goes missing in Pune, found hours later

Mahadev Jadhav (left) -- cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father. Pic/instagram@kedarjadhavofficial


Team India cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father on Monday allegedly went missing from his house in Pune. A missing persons complaint was filed with the Alankar Police in Pune City. He was however found about 10 hours later, official sources said.


When contacted a senior Pune Police officer confirmed about the incident to mid-day.com and said, "it seems he has dementia."



The official said, Kedar's father was later found.


Sharing the development on Instagram, the cricketer shared a post of his father at a police station and thanked people for their prayers and support.

According to official sources, the police city police had launched an operation to find him and police stations in the area have been alerted regarding the matter.

Following the incident, Kedar Jadav had also shared a message on his Instagram story and requested for details about his father if anyone has seen him. 

According to sources, Kedar's father Mahadev Jadhav went missing after he stepped out of their Pune home for a walk on Monday morning.

Also read: Ranji Trophy: Kedar Jadhav show all the way

A message on his Instagram story in Marathi along with his father's photo said, "Mahadev (Dada) Jadhav, 75, 27/3/2023 at around 11:30am stepped out for a morning walk and went missing from Kothurd area."

A contact number was also shared along with the message that appealed to contact on the given number Mahadev Jadhav is spotted anywhere.

Kedar Jadhav reportedly represented India in 73 One-Day Internationals and has been playing for the Maharashtra Ranji team since 2007. He is said to be among one of the finest players in team India.

