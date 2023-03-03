Breaking News
Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC to hear on March 13 TMC leader Saket Gokhale's bail plea

Updated on: 03 March,2023 11:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A bench of Justices BR Gavai Vikram Nath said it has not gone through the case file

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider on March 13 a plea filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale seeking bail in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.


A bench of Justices BR Gavai Vikram Nath said it has not gone through the case file.



"We will have it immediately after vacation. This file came late night, we have not seen the file. We will take it up after reopening," the bench said.


Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Gokhale, submitted that the petitioner has always maintained that he has collected money from crowdfunding.
This is not a case to deny bail, he said.

The top court posted the matter for hearing on March 13.

The Gujarat High Court on January 23 had refused bail to Gokhale and asked him to approach the court only after a charge sheet is filed.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022, in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding.

He is facing charges under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC. 

