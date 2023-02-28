Trinamool Congress' Twitter account 'compromised', says Derek O'Brien

"The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised

Twitter logo. Pic/AFP

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that it's official Twitter handle had been "compromised".

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.

"The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised.

Also Read:

"We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," O'Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.

The name of the All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter account has been changed to 'Yuga Labs'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever