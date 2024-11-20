Supriya Sule on Wednesday refuted all cryptocurrency scam allegations levelled against her saying all the allegations are completely false

Amid cryptocurrency scam allegation against NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil, party chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that the person who had alleged was in jail and only BJP can make false allegations by taking that person along.

Sharad Pawar also cast his vote at a polling booth in Baramati.

Afterwards, speaking to the media persons, he said, "The person who made the allegations was in jail for several months and taking that person along and making false allegations, only BJP can do this," reported ANI.

"People should vote and I am confident that the people of Maharashtra will peacefully vote in large numbers. After 23 November, it will be clear who will be given the responsibility of forming the government in the state," the NCP (SP) Chief added, reported ANI.

Notably, Supriya Sule on Wednesday refuted all cryptocurrency scam allegations levelled against her saying all the allegations are completely false.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said, "I have filed a defamation case and a criminal case. I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false. All lies"

Earlier today, Sule's brother and NCP Chief, Ajit Pawar claimed that he could recognize the voice of his sister in the purported Audio clips that the former IPS officer Patil had alluded to as proof of Sule's involvement in the scam. The Deputy CM also promised an investigation into the scandal.

"Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices; I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear. An inquiry will be done and the truth will come in front of the people," Pawar said, reported ANI.

One of the most anticipated battles in these elections is taking place in Baramati. Where Ajit Pawar is contesting against the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar.

Baramati also drew attention in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when the wife of Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar challenged Supriya Sule, who ultimately won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

