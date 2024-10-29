While the Deputy CM led a massive nomination rally and waved to the crowds from an open vehicle, the process for Yugendra Pawar was low-key, with just NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule for company apart from a few supporters

The battle lines for the Baramati assembly seat were drawn after seven-time MLA and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as well as his nephew and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar filed their nomination papers.

While the Deputy CM led a massive nomination rally and waved to the crowds from an open vehicle, the process for Yugendra Pawar was low-key, with just NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule for company apart from a few supporters.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Ajit Pawar had defeated BJP's Gopichand Padalkar by a record 1.67 lakh votes. Padalkar could not save his deposit.

Incidentally, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Sule got a lead of 47,000 over Sunetra Pawar from Baramati assembly segment. Of the 3,77,757 voters in Baramati, some 1.86 lakh are women.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

Baramati will see another Pawar versus Pawar contest after Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, defeated Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

With the Baramati constituency witnessing a Pawar vs. Pawar showdown, let’s take a closer look at their assets.

Ajit Pawar assets:

Ajit Pawar, a minister in both administrations, reported assets of Rs 125 crore, an increase of Rs 49 crore since 2019. Ajit Pawar declared assets totalling Rs 125 crore, of which Rs 98 crore are immovable, reflecting a Rs 49 crore increase over five years. In 2019, his immovable assets were Rs 52 crore.

Sunetra Pawar assets:

Sunetra Ajit Pawar contested the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as NCP candidate from, the Baramati constituency. As per the election affidavit, Sunetra Pawar has total assets of Rs 127.6 crore and liabilities valuing Rs 16.9 Crore. Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar has declared annual income as Rs 5.1 crore.

Yugendra Pawar assets:

Yugendra Pawar, grandson of Sharad Pawar, has declared assets worth Rs 50 crore. Similarly, Yugendra Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar, submitted his nomination from Baramati on an NCP-SP ticket, declaring Rs 50 crore in assets, including Rs 39.80 crore in movable assets.