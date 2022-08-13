CUET-UG phase 4 postponed for 11,000 candidates to accommodate choice city for exam centre

The fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate was scheduled from August 17-20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear

Representation Pic

The CUET-UG for more than 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phases has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre, officials said Saturday.

The fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate was scheduled from August 17-20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

The National testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had announced earlier all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

Also Read: Paper pain for Maharashtra hospitals as private firm pulls the digital plug

"It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.

The second phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred with glitches prompting the agency to cancel exams at various centres.

Kumar had last week said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever