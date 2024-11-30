CWC discusses party’s poll performance

The party's top decision-making body is set to deliberate the preparations and possibility of alliances for the polls in Delhi as well as preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls next year

The meeting comes during the ongoing Parliament session. Pic/PTI

The Congress Working Committee met here on Friday to deliberate on the party's performance in the recent elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, as well as to review the preparations for the upcoming Delhi polls.

In the meeting, issues, including ways to corner the government on the Adani issue are also likely to be discussed. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others.

The party's top decision-making body is set to deliberate the preparations and possibility of alliances for the polls in Delhi as well as preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls next year.

On Friday, the Congress raised with the Election Commission "serious and grave inconsistencies" which it said were being revealed in the data relating to the polling and counting processes for the recently-concluded Maharashtra polls and sought an in-person hearing to present relevant evidence.

