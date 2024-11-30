Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > CWC discusses partys poll performance

CWC discusses party’s poll performance

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The party's top decision-making body is set to deliberate the preparations and possibility of alliances for the polls in Delhi as well as preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls next year

CWC discusses party’s poll performance

The meeting comes during the ongoing Parliament session. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
CWC discusses party’s poll performance
x
00:00

The Congress Working Committee met here on Friday to deliberate on the party's performance in the recent elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, as well as to review the preparations for the upcoming Delhi polls. 


In the meeting, issues, including ways to corner the government on the Adani issue are also likely to be discussed. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others.


The party's top decision-making body is set to deliberate the preparations and possibility of alliances for the polls in Delhi as well as preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls next year.


On Friday, the Congress raised with the Election Commission "serious and grave inconsistencies" which it said were being revealed in the data relating to the polling and counting processes for the recently-concluded Maharashtra polls and sought an in-person hearing to present relevant evidence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi maharashtra haryana Jharkhand Mallikarjun Kharge rahul gandhi congress national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK