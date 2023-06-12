Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Railways prepares action plan ahead of landfall, check details

According to a statement issued by the Western Railways on Monday, the IMD has issued latest bulletin. As per the bulletin, the extremely severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over East Central Arabian sea is moving and may affect Saurashtra and Kutch Areas

Ahead of the Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, the Indian authorities have begun its preparations. Cyclone Biparjoy is reportedly expected to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm. Fishing activities have been suspended, and authorities are evacuating people from districts along the sea. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways have also prepared its action plan.

According to a statement issued by the Western Railways on Monday, the IMD has issued latest bulletin. As per the bulletin, the extremely severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over East Central Arabian sea is moving and may affect Saurashtra and Kutch areas. Forecast of Cyclone “Biparjoy’ for the next 4 days commencing from 11th to 14th June” 2023 has been made over all Saurashtra area.

The storm is expected to affect Saurashtra & Kutch areas. The vulnerable sections include Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Veraval to Porbandar area, Okha to Hapa and Gandhidham area.

The landfall is predicted to occur near Mandvi-Jakhau Port on the evening of the 14th. Indian Railways has implemented various measures to ensure the safety and minimise the impact of the cyclone.

These include:

1. Activation of Disaster Management Room at the Zonal Railway headquarters and round-the-clock manning by various departments.

2. Operation of emergency control rooms at division headquarters in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhidham.

3. Regular Monitoring of wind speed at multiple locations and instructions to regulate or stop trains if wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph. Anemometers have been installed at stations and reading of wind speed is being taken on hourly basis.

4. Formation of Online Groups for real-time monitoring and co-ordination.

5. Continuous monitoring of cyclone-related information on mausam.imd.gov.in website.

6. Availability of sufficient diesel locomotives and coaching rakes for emergency evacuation.

7. Suspension of loading of double stack containers and restriction on their movement.

8. Review of passenger train schedules and necessary decisions based on the cyclone situation.

9. Readiness of a relief train.

10. Counselling of Loco Pilots & Assistant Loco Pilots regarding safety protocols during cyclone/storm conditions. All the necessary arrangements (food, medical etc) have been done at various Running Rooms meant for crew rest.

11. Instructions to keep doors and windows of coaches open for the free passage of wind.

12. Intensive footplate inspections have been conducted for close monitoring.

13. Arrangements for the availability of fully fueled diesel locomotives and filled RCD fuel tanks back to normal operations after cyclone in case road infrastructure for RCD fuel movement is hampered.

14. Alternate communication arrangements

a. Emergency Control Room including satellite phones, FCT, and DOT phones in case of communication failure.

b. VHF sets are available for site communication

15. Alternate Power arrangements

a. Tower wagon Drivers and TRD staff of all Depot will remain on alert.

b. If Power grid supply gets disturb, then train services will run on Diesel traction.

c. On power supply failure at Junction Stations, control rooms and Major colonies, pumps etc., power supply will be given through DG sets.

16. Arrangements for Reserve Material, Machinery and Man Power.

a. Station wise details of all critical materials such as rubble, ballast, quarry dust and quarry dust on ground as well as on wheels has been prepared.

b. Loading of material in wagons has been organized and loading shall be continued at night.

c. Poclain, JCB Machines etc have been hired and arrangements for the stay of Divers have been made.

d. The details of agencies having heavy earth moving machinery, trucks, ropes, chain saw, dewatering pumps, pick up vans etc has been assessed and they have been put on alert.

e. Mobilization of manpower, both departmental and contractual has been done

f. 3 Teams have been formed at Dwarika , Jamnagar and Surendranagar stations comprising of supervisors of various branches for better co-ordination.

17. Monitoring of Track and Bridges:

The patrolling of track and bridges is done on a continuous basis.

18. Monitoring COP, and FOBs

a. Prior survey and necessary securing of sheets has been done. All station platform shelters have been secured appropriately

19. The wind velocity is being measured and monitored hourly basis in order to impose traffic restrictions for movement on bridges (maximum wind speed of 60 Kmph). Monsoon precautions shall also be implemented fully.

20. Identification and cutting of vulnerable trees near the track.

21. Special Instructions for Safety Special instructions for safety, including LC boom closure and withdrawal of staff from LCs functioning from porta cabins.

22. OHE and Transmission lines monitoring and inspection of OHE and transmission lines, liaison with electricity authorities, and provision of standby power devices.

23. Signaling and telecommunication arrangements

a. Installation of DG sets, and availability of spare parts is done

b. 15 FCT , 2 satellite phones and walkie talkie sets in ART/ARMEs will be used for emergency communication.

24. Readiness of ART/ARMEs (Accident Relief Trains/Accident Relief Medical Equipment) at strategic locations.All staff has been strictly directed to use personal protection equipments like Helmets, shoes etc.

25. Security arrangements by RPF

a. The deployment of a RPSF (Railway Protection Special Force) coy (company) to assist in emergencies.

b. RPSF Company from nearby divisions have been deployed at the cyclone prone region to meet the emergency situation.

c. Officials have been advised to coordinate with, GRP, City police, Civil authorities, SDRF and NDRF in view of the cyclone and to take necessary assistance in case of emergency.

26. Arrangements For Stranded Passengers

a. Catering Stalls will remain open during cyclone affecting period with sufficient stock of water & Food materials.

b. Regular announcements will be made regarding the status of cyclone to alert passengers.

c. Help Desk is opened at Various stations in the cyclone prone areas.

d. Tie up with the state transport services for shifting of passengers to their destination in case of need.

27. Medical Preparedness :

a. Ambulances and Sufficient Medicines are kept ready at Hospitals and Health Units.

b. Medical State authorities and empaneled hospitals in the cyclone area are in contact to shift patients if needed.

c. Railway Medical Team is in contact with the State Medical Team and coordinating with them and also with the Empaneled hospitals to shift patients in case of emergency.

d. Gujarat State Ambulance Toll free No. 108 alerted.

e. The other local hospitals have also been alerted to deal with casualties.

f. All doctors and paramedical staff on alert in Mumbai.