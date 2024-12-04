Breaking News
Cyclone Fengal: 7 killed in landslide in Tamil Nadu district

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

Their bodies were recovered on December 2 evening.

NDRF personnel conduct rescue work in a flood-hit area. Pic/PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the death of seven persons, including five children, killed in landslide caused by rain in Annamalaiyar Hill in Thiruvannamalai district and announced Rs 5 lakh solatium each to their kin on Tuesday.


The seven persons, including a family of four in VOC Nagar on the foothills and three children from the neighbourhood were trapped in a house and got buried under mud and rocks, after a boulder rolled down from the hilltop following torrential rain on December 1, and hit the residential building.


Their bodies were recovered on December 2 evening. The boulder had rolled down due to a mud slip on the hilltop owing to the heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Fengal and fell down, crushing the house. As a result, the house was completely buried under mud, Tiruvannamalai district Collector D Bhaskar Pandian had said.


Additionally, the CM directed state officials to provide a relief sum of R2,000 those affected due to a very heavy rain in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts. 

tamil nadu M K Stalin Landslide India news national news chennai india

